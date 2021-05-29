DENVER (CBS4) – The 16th Street Mall is usually a pretty lively place, but this Memorial Day weekend it’s on a whole other level.

“It’s really like an eight block-long block party,” said Sharon Alton, Vice President of Downtown Experience for The Downtown Denver Partnership.

It’s the first “Meet in the Street” festival put on by the City of Denver and the Downtown Denver Partnership so Coloradans can come out and have fun.

“We have love DJs, games and other activities,” said Alton.

The Mall Ride that usually travels up and down 16th Street is rerouted so the mall can be pedestrian only. The Downtown Denver Partnership says they just wanted to give people something to do this Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s been a really rough year and a half, and so we wanted people to be outside safe, but be able to enjoy themselves as a community and do something together,” said Alton.

Dave and his daughters stumbled upon the climbing wall, and the girls took to it like naturals.

“It was really fun,” said Noa.

“We haven’t been out downtown in a while, and this was a good opportunity to get us outside and hanging out,” said Dave.

If just relaxing and enjoying a few tunes was more your style you could do that too because they have live bands in their “Outer Space” area.

The festival will be held May 29-31 and the again on July 3-5 and Aug. 7-8. The summer season will be rounded up with Taste of Colorado Sept. 4-6.