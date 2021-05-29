DENVER (CBS4) – A large supercell thunderstorm developed in extreme southeast Colorado early Saturday evening and it produced a large, rain-wrapped tornado in southeast Las Animas County. Numerous storm chasers described the twister as a large cone. Thankfully the storm was moving over open country.
Cone – Campo, CO. #cowx #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/NgvYmAyByE
— Steven Bergey (@stevenbergey) May 30, 2021
The storm prompted a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Warning for the area. Numerous storm chasers were following the storm and making real-time reports via Twitter to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
In addition to the size of the storm something even more unusual was the location. A point on the map where three states and two time zones meet up. Three different offices of the National Weather Service were involved with warning the public about this storm.
A Tornado Watch was in effect for southeast Colorado at the time of the storm. As the twister crossed the state lines it threatened the small town of Kenton, Oklahoma, which had a population of 5 as of 2019, according to a Google search.