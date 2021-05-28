(CBS4) – Trail Ridge Road opened for the first time in 2021 on Friday, but weather conditions could mean it won’t stay open for long. There’s a possibility of snow falling in the higher elevations of Rocky Mountain National Park Saturday night through Monday.
Trail Ridge Rd in RMNP is open & remain open as long as weather & conditions permit. Weather conditions can close Trail Ridge Rd quickly & at any time. The forecast for higher elev in RMNP, including Trail Ridge Rd have snow Sat night thru Mon. Call 970-586-1222 for updates. ks
— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) May 28, 2021
The alpine highway takes drivers from Estes Park on the eastern side of the Continental Divide in Colorado to Grand Lake on the western side.
National Park officials ask that drivers call 970-586-1222 for updates on the road’s status. They will post updates about Trail Ridge Road on their social media and on their website.
A CBS4 crew was at the gates of Rocky Mountain National Park on the eastern side of the park and a long line of cars were waiting to drive on the scenic road.