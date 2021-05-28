DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver rushed to 11th and Sherman Street early Friday morning on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot.
The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 28, 2021