DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re planning to go camping in Colorado’s high country this weekend you’ll want to pack for a variety of weather conditions. That’s because a soggy storm moving in from the Pacific Ocean threatens to bring everything from thunderstorms to a chilly rain and even some snow by Memorial Day.
The stormy weather will move in as early as Saturday in the western part of the state. Sunday and Monday will be the coldest and wettest days of the holiday weekend. It may not rain or snow the entire time but it will be mostly cloudy to overcast statewide.
The best chance to see accumulating snow will be in the mountains above 10,500 feet but we could see wet flakes mixing in with a chilly rain as low as 9,000 feet between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.
As far as snow totals we are only talking about anywhere from a dusting to a few inches in most cases. But some locations above tree line could see more. Three different forecast models all show the potential to see high mountain snow in Colorado starting Sunday night.
