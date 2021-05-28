(CBS4) – The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead near a wildfire on Thursday in Marble. The two-acre fire prompted evacuations around 4:30 p.m. along West Village Drive.
Once firefighters arrived on scene they discovered a man’s body in the area of West Marble Village Road. Investigators said it appeared the man at some point “exited” a tractor and “it had somehow travelled downhill, striking him and running him over.”
The deputy who responded said the man’s death did not appear to be suspicious or caused by an intentional act. The man’s wife told investigators that he had been burning dead trees in slash piles on their property.
The Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District has not said if the wildfire was caused by the burning slash piles. The evacuations were lifted around 6 p.m. and no structures were damaged, according to officials.
The coroner’s office will release the man’s identify along with his cause and manner of death.