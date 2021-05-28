DENVER (CBS4)– The last day of school for students in Denver Public Schools is May 28. That also means some kids may miss meals during summer break.
DPS is resuming its Summer Meal Program. It offers breakfast and lunch meals for pick-up at the school sites.
• Free meals are available Monday-Friday for kids 18 and younger unless otherwise noted.
• Students do not need to be present for meal pick up.
• No documentation is required to receive meals.
• Meals must be consumed off-site.
LINK: DPS Summer Meal Program