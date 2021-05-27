(CBS4) – A Colorado district court judge handed down lengthy prison sentences to two parents who pleaded guilty to child abuse that resulted in the death of their 2-year-old daughter earlier this year.
Rashad Turner, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison last month and this week Denisha Woodsking, 30, was given a 16 year sentence. Police said the two had been living at the Crosslands Motel at 715 Kipling Street in Lakewood motel for several days back in February.
An autopsy report determined their 2-year-old, a girl named Jada Marie, died on Feb. 24 after accidentally ingesting fentanyl that was left in the room at the time.