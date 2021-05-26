AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating a road rage incident that left one person shot and in critical condition and another in custody. The shooting happened at Interstate 225 and South Parker Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said that one male was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One person was taken into custody.
Southbound lanes of Parker Road were shut down at I-225 for more than an hour during the investigation. All lanes reopened just after 3 p.m.
During the closure, drivers were urged to take alternate routes due to significant delays in the area.
#APDAlert Officers are investigating a road rage incident where one male was shot and is in critical condition. Suspect is in custody. Southbound Parker Rd. is shutdown from I-225. No ETA on reopening, expect significant delays, use alternate routes. Updates here as they come. pic.twitter.com/c8mvJomHng
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) May 26, 2021