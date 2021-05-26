The Memorial Weekend is upon us, and with it will come more stormy weather. Until then, Thursday and Friday are fairly dry in Colorado.
A few storms are possible on Thursday in Colorado, mainly from the southwest to the southeast. A few of those storms could turn severe in southeastern Colorado. Meanwhile, the rest of Colorado should stay sunny and mild.
Friday, a few more isolated storms could fire up. Again, it's pretty dry in the state.
Saturday, that starts to change as storm chances ramp back up across Colorado. Saturday's storm chances are looking fairly likely for the Front Range and Foothills, but Sunday looks to be the much stormier day. This weekend's storms could bring some very heavy rain to our area as well. Temperatures will also cool down quite a bit. We'll be down into the 60s by Sunday.
We stay that way on Monday. Dreary conditions with the low 60s expected. If you are making Memorial Day Weekend plans, know that there will be a decent chance for rain. You’ll want to have an indoor options for any gatherings.