(CBS4) – A 78-year-old woman from Boulder is dead after a boating accident last weekend on the East Coast. Barbara Warner, 78, died on Saturday when she fell overboard in Scituate, Massachusetts. Scituate is located to the southeast of Boston.
Warner was at the mouth of the North River with a nephew and a friend when their boat capsized. The nephew and friend were rescued. Her body was later recovered.
Scituate Chief of Police Mark Thompson told CBS4 sister station WBZ-TV that's an "incredibly dangerous" spot.
“There’s a lot going on in terms of tidal conditions, meeting up with the ocean and … when the weather, when the wind, when the tide all comes together (it can be dangerous),” he said.
The Coast Guard said Warner was not wearing a life jacket when the boat capsized.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mrs. Warner during this difficult time,” Scituate town administrator Jim Boudreau said.