DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday morning that Dr. Alex Marrero will be the next superintendent. The DPS Board of Education will vote on the selection June 3.

The Denver Public Schools Board of Education will vote on the appointment of Dr. Alex Marrero as the school district’s next superintendent. pic.twitter.com/50bJhz5z1z — Denver Public Schools (@DPSNewsNow) May 26, 2021

Marrero was introduced this morning during a news conference at South High School.

The previous superintendent, Susana Cordova, left DPS late last year to move to a school district in Dallas.

According to DPS, “As the child of a Cuban refugee and an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Dr. Marrero prides himself on representing many of the Latinx students in the communities he has served as a school leader and in district leadership positions. He attended New York City public schools, and began his education career there as well, serving as a guidance counselor, assistant principal and principal. Dr. Marrero joined the City School District of New Rochelle in January 2020 as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. He became the first Latinx head of the city’s school system in September, serving as acting and then interim superintendent. Prior to that, as Assistant Superintendent at the East Ramapo Central School District in New York, Dr. Marrero supported schools into Good Standing — a designation that represents dramatic growth — and increased graduation rates. He has earned numerous awards, including being honored as an outstanding administrator by the Latino Caucus of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators and inducted into the New York Academy of Public Education. Dr. Marrero has earned degrees from Fordham University, Manhattan College and Sage Colleges, where he was the recipient of the Outstanding Student Award.”