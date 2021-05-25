DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service in Boulder said two of the 16 tornadoes that touched down in Colorado over the weekend will be rated as EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. That means they had estimated wind speeds between 86-110 mph. The other 14 twisters will be rated as either EF-0 or EF-UNK (unknown) since they touched down in open fields and produced no damage.

The two EF-1 tornadoes knocked down a total of 20 power poles near the town of Proctor in Logan County and along Highway 61, about 4 miles southeast of Sterling. Hail up to 3″ in diameter was also reported near Proctor.

Nine tornadoes touched down on Saturday in Colorado. Five of those were near a stationary cold front just east of Denver. The other four were associated with a severe storm just south of Limon in Lincoln County. Sunday’s tornadoes were mostly associated with rotating supercell thunderstorms that raced northeast from Washington County through Logan County.