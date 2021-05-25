DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are searching for the driver who struck a fire hydrant outside a fire station on Tuesday. The crash happened about 6:15 a.m. at 44th Street and Brighton Boulevard.
The driver ran from the scene. Only the hydrant was damaged.
Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.