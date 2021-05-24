FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) — Water World is opening for the season on Saturday with limited capacity and new public safety protocols. Water World did not open in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guests who are not fully vaccinated are “strongly encouraged” to wear face masks around the park — but masks can not be worn in the water or on rides.
“If you wish to wear a mask between attractions, you are encouraged to bring a resealable Ziploc bag or similar for mask storage,” the website states.
Know Before you Go! We can’t wait to welcome you back to the park this summer! Visit https://t.co/oJee4OXsjH for a list of our FAQ's for the 2021 Season! 😄 pic.twitter.com/wvgMenzsXD
— Water World (@waterworldco) May 23, 2021
Park capacity will be reduced. That will be managed through pre-visit ticketing and reservations for a limited number of ticket types.
Guests are encouraged to practice social distancing from those not in their arrival group.
Individual riders will not be allowed to join other arrival groups on multi-guest rides. Because of that, some group rides will not be available to individual riders.