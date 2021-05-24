DENVER (CBS4) – Young students at Traylor Academy in Denver have a summer filled with outdoor fun ahead of them. Educators at the school raised $15,000 to buy scooters and helmets for early childhood education students, kindergarteners and 1st graders.
Teachers say they’ve seen an increase in childhood obesity, childhood diabetes and mental health issues due to COVID. They hope it helps the children who may have not been active during the pandemic get out and about again.
“So we’re really excited to give them something fun to do outside this summer instead of being stuck inside,” said
School officials say around 80% of the students receive free and reduced lunch.