DENVER (CBS4) – More than 43% of Colorado’s population is fully immunized against COVID-19. As of Monday afternoon, more than 2.9 million Coloradans were immunized with at least one dose, representing 51% of the state’s population.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports 511 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, down from 679 on May 8. On Sunday, the state’s seven-day average positivity rate was around 3%.
More than 6,600 people have died from COVID-19 in Colorado since the pandemic began. CDPHE updates COVID-19 data around 4 p.m. each day at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
CDPHE COVID-19 Data as of 4 p.m. Monday:
Vaccines (Phase 1A & 1B):
- 1,449 Total Vaccine Providers
- 2,941,234 People Immunized with One Dose (51% of state population)
- 2,484,305 People Fully Immunized (43% of state population)
- 6,601,295 Cumulative Doses Distributed
- 5,565,142 Cumulative Doses Administered
- *Using 5,773,714 for state population
Testing:
- 10,197 tests conducted on May 23 with 3.10% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
- 3.88% daily positivity rate on May 23
Hospital Data:
- 511 Patients currently hospitalized, 77% of facilities reporting (-5)
- 45 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (-12)
- 70 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (-8)
- 10% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+0)
- 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0)
- 7% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (-3)
- 38% Critical care ventilators in use (-2)
Case Summary:
- 537,401 cases (+457)
- 8,334 Variants of concern (+0)
- 644 Variants under investigation (+0)
- 29,808 hospitalized (+18)
- 3,031,350 tested (+2,697)
- 8,423,983 test encounters (+10,204)
- 6,509 deaths among cases (+4)
- 6,657 deaths due to COVID-19 (+25)
- 5,349 outbreaks (+4)