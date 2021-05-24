CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, COVID in Colorado, Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 43% of Colorado’s population is fully immunized against COVID-19. As of Monday afternoon, more than 2.9 million Coloradans were immunized with at least one dose, representing 51% of the state’s population.

Vail Health Hospital pharmacy technician Rob Brown practices measuring the exact dosage for a mock Covid-19 vaccine in the sterile compounding room in the pharmacy on December 8, 2020.

(credit: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports 511 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, down from 679 on May 8. On Sunday, the state’s seven-day average positivity rate was around 3%.

(credit: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment)

More than 6,600 people have died from COVID-19 in Colorado since the pandemic began. CDPHE updates COVID-19 data around 4 p.m. each day at covid19.colorado.gov/data.

CDPHE COVID-19 Data as of 4 p.m. Monday: 

Vaccines (Phase 1A & 1B):

  • 1,449 Total Vaccine Providers
  • 2,941,234 People Immunized with One Dose (51% of state population)
  • 2,484,305 People Fully Immunized (43% of state population)
  • 6,601,295 Cumulative Doses Distributed
  • 5,565,142 Cumulative Doses Administered
  • *Using 5,773,714 for state population

Testing:

  • 10,197 tests conducted on May 23 with 3.10% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
  • 3.88% daily positivity rate on May 23

Hospital Data:

  • 511 Patients currently hospitalized, 77% of facilities reporting (-5)
  • 45 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (-12)
  • 70 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (-8)
  • 10% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+0)
  • 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0)
  • 7% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (-3)
  • 38% Critical care ventilators in use (-2)

Case Summary:

  • 537,401 cases (+457)
  • 8,334 Variants of concern (+0)
  • 644 Variants under investigation (+0)
  • 29,808 hospitalized (+18)
  • 3,031,350 tested (+2,697)
  • 8,423,983 test encounters (+10,204)
  • 6,509 deaths among cases (+4)
  • 6,657 deaths due to COVID-19 (+25)
  • 5,349 outbreaks (+4)

