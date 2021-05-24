BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– If you say 62-36 to any CU fan, they’ll know exactly what you’re talking about. The was the score on Nov. 23, 2001 when CU defeated #2 Nebraska at Folsom Field. It’s one of the Buffs all-time great victories and one of the stars of that game headlines the school’s 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame Class.
Former running back Chris Brown, who scored 6 touchdowns against Nebraska, is part of a 9-person class that will be inducted over the course of Nov. 4-6. The week after he ran wild over the Huskers, Brown did the same in the Big 12 Championship game against Texas. He ran for 3 more TDs and 182 yards, giving him 380 yards and 9 TDs in that two-game stretch that saw the Buffs win their only Big 12 Title.
Other football players joining Brown in this class are offensive lineman Chris Naeole, defensive back Mickey Pruitt and Lee Williard who actually earned 16 letters in 4 sports including basketball, baseball and track.
Rounding out the class is the Buffs’ all-time leading scorer in men’s basketball Donnie Boyce. Soccer player Nikki Marshall whose 42 career goals is the most in the program’s 25-year history. And cross-country and track star Dathan Ritzenhein, who was surprised to get the call from Athletic Director Rick George.
"You don't really know why the AD is calling you after so many years, I wondered maybe I did something wrong," said Ritzenhein.
Former gymnast Jack Ryan and 8-time National Championship ski coach Richard Rokos wrap up the 9-person class.