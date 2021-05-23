DENVER (CBS4) — An adult male passed away shortly after being hit by a vehicle in the 5000 block of Federal Boulevard Saturday night, a spokesman with the Denver Police Department told CBS4.
DPD’s Kurt Barnes said the pedestrian was pronounced at the scene.READ MORE: Colorado Children With Autism Get First Dose Of COVID Vaccine At Firefly Autism
The accident happened prior to 11 p.m. Saturday, Barnes said. The pedestrian was crossing mid-block and not in a crosswalk at an intersection.
The driver and vehicle that hit the pedestrian were not identified, and Barnes said preliminary information gathered by the department’s investigators suggests the driver may not be at fault for the pedestrian’s fatal collision. The driver stayed on scene and has not been cited or arrested at this time.READ MORE: Collaborative Foster Care Program Honors Foster Parents
“The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office for consideration of charges,” Barnes explained.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the deceased man after his relatives have been contacted and notified of his death.
MORE NEWS: Body Recovered At Big Soda Lake After Report Of Drowning