Colorado Children With Autism Get First Dose Of COVID Vaccine At Firefly AutismFirefly Autism in Lakewood hosted a vaccination event on Saturday with some of the recipients of the vaccine being children living with autism.

Boulder Study Shows MDMA-Assisted Therapy Successful For Treating PTSD"That MDMA treatment was the agent for my change," one study participant said. "It was the catalyst for me to actually start living again and not be in some sort of stranglehold... I was afraid, I was really angry, and I'm not that person anymore."

Colorado Restaurant Association Survey Reveals 90% Of Businesses Struggling To Hire Staff A recent survey released from the Colorado Restaurant Association says the industry has lost at least $3 billion so far in the pandemic. While Colorado’s comeback is in full swing, restaurants say profit will be hard to make back.

Estimated 2,100 New Cases Of Colon Cancer Each Year Among ColoradansThe U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recently lowered its recommended age to begin screening for colon cancer from 50 to 45. It’s the third most common cancer in America, and in Colorado, there are an estimated 2,100 new cases each year.

Denver Boy Grows His Hair For 3 Years To Donate To A Child With CancerA 9-year-old boy grew his hair for 3 years in honor of his older brother, whose life ended due to cancer.

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalization Levels Show There's 'Still Virus Circulation' As Fourth Wave ContinuesColorado recently just had one of the highest COVID averages over a week period, bringing into question whether the state should continue with scaling back restrictions.