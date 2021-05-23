DENVER (CBS4) – Denver restaurants are invited to keep applying the city’s outdoor dining program. It was extended through October of 2022.
The goal is to help restaurants recover business and revenue. The city will offer funding to help restaurants offer outdoor dining options to patrons.
Under the program outdoor patios must close by 10 p.m. on Sundays – Thursdays and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Standing areas, live music, entertainment or dancing and outdoor games are not allowed under the program.
Restaurants must apply for a permit.