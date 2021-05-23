DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday’s mass at Risen Christ Parish in Denver looked a lot different than it did this time last year. In addition to the masks, the biggest difference was the people who came back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Sunday was Susan’s return to mass.

“It just felt wonderful,” she said. She has been attending mass on Zoom, but says it just isn’t the same. “You know the hardest thing about Zoom is you don’t have that personal touch.”

She says being around a community enhances her worship experience.

“It’s very fulfilling to be at mass and to again be part of a community.”

She returned because the bishops of Colorado restored the obligation to attend mass for Catholics who can do so safely.

“Bishops have really been encouraging people to consider their individual situation and consider what other areas of normal activities they’ve resumed and to prayerfully discern when their it is time for them to return to mass,” said Director of Public Relations for the Archdiocese of Denver Mark Haas. “Obviously as a Catholic you would want God to be a top priority in your life.”

That means Catholics all around the state can return to their Sunday house of worship and enjoy the word of God, like Susan did, who is excited to be back.

“You miss it so much when you’re alone. Sitting home just sitting by myself, it’s just been very lonely,” she said.

Of course not everything is not completely back to normal. The church is taking lots of precautions to keep people safe like optional mask wearing and rigorous sanitizing and cleaning procedures especially when it comes to giving communion.