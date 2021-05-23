DENVER (CBS4) — How sweep it is!
The Colorado Avalanche are moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the St Louis Blues 5 -2 in Game 4 Sunday afternoon.
Colorado has advanced to the second round for a third straight season. They are the first club to advance in this year’s postseason.
.@Cmakar8 to Saad for a tie game in the middle frame! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/P5rwHggjAq
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 23, 2021
The Avs’ top line was crucial in Sunday’s win as Nathan Mackinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist. Brandon Saad and Valerie Nichuskin also scored and netminder Phillip Grubauer stopped 18 of 20 shots on goal.
Give us every angle of Mikko's goal EVER#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/wfHX6U9SFR
— p – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 23, 2021
The Avalance are just the fifth team in NHL history since the Presidents’ Trophy was first handed out in 1985-86 to win the honor and sweep its opening-round series. They are the only franchise to do it twice (also did it in 2001).
The series sweep is the first for the Avs since the 2001 Western Conference Quarterfinals.
"We're gonna have some fun and we're gonna beat them."
– Ryan O'Reilly about playing the Avs before the series started.#GoAvsGo 🧹🧹🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/nWPicWBN0a
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) May 24, 2021
The Avs will play the winner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights-Minnesota Wild series. The Knights currently lead that series 3 -1.