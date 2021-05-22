COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Neighbors of Suncor Energy in Commerce City were notified of oil in Sand Creek Saturday morning. Company officials sent a letter to residents near the refinery saying they noticed a “small volume of sheen.”
The company deployed emergency and environmental teams to install booms to the area in an effort to protect the creek.
Officials say vacuum trucks sucked the material out. They add they did not see any wildlife in the area at the time.
They say they’re not sure where the oil came from, but water samples are being taken, and the creek is being watched.READ MORE: Some Wary About Suncor Community Meetings On Air Monitoring Program: 'It's Too Late'
“Our top priorities are ensuring the safety of our team and the community, and protecting the environment. We are taking this situation seriously and have notified the appropriate authorities,” Suncor stated in the letter to residents.
On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved a plan by Suncor to implement operational changes. Those changes were founded by a third-party investigation following numerous violations and emissions exceedances.MORE NEWS: Suncor Announces $12 Million In Improvements Following Emissions Investigation
“The department’s decision to approve Suncor’s plan came after the department pushed for changes to address concerns with the company’s original submission. The revised submission further protects public health by more directly fixing operational shortcomings,” stated CDPHE in a news release on Friday.