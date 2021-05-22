DENVER(CBS4)- Severe storms produce several tornadoes across Colorado on Saturday! In total the eastern plains saw nine reports of tornadoes touching down from Bennett out to near Sterling. Along with one funnel cloud south to near Ordway in Crowley County.
One of the twisters was near Bennett just east of Denver.
Another was just a few miles west of Akron!
The first twister of the afternoon was in Morgan county Southwest of Fort Morgan.
Later in the afternoon 4 tornadoes and a funnel cloud popped along and south of the Palmer Divide.
There will be fewer storms on Sunday. But, the ones that do pop may be severe. With the biggest threat for the Denver metro area being a chance for 1″ diameter hail and 60 mph winds. Not much rain is expected.