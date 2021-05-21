COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs elementary school teacher was arrested as part of an undercover investigation into internet crimes against children. Joshua Silverthorn, 34, teaches physical education at Monterey Elementary School, according to investigators.
Over the past two months, the Durango Police Department worked undercover to communicate through various websites with people interested in having sex with children. Investigators say Silverthorn was part of the virtual conversations.
When police learned that Silverthorn lived in Colorado Springs, they called in the city’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to help with the investigation. The task force was granted arrest and search warrants for Silverthorn’s home and workplace.
Silverthorn was arrested around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday. He is charged with Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child, a class four felony.