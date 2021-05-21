FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Fort Collins Police Department is investigating a man’s death on Friday morning as a domestic violence homicide. Officers responded to the shooting around 4:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Sagewood Drive.
Investigators say a woman shot the man, called police and stayed at the scene until officers arrived. The woman told investigators that she lived with the man and they had gotten into a fight overnight that turned violent.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Larimer County Coroner will identify the man and release his cause and manner of death once next of kin are notified.
So far, no arrests have been made. Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting to determine if charges are appropriate.
“Domestic violence creates layers of pain and tragedy, and it happens among people in all walks of life,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigations Division. “Our hearts are with all impacted by this situation. Please know that resources are available in our community if you or someone you love is experiencing abuse.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.
The police department said victims of domestic abuse can seek help through Crossroads Safehouse at crossroadssafehouse.org.