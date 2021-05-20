LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times in the early morning hours Thursday and it’s unclear what that officer’s condition is. Deputies are searching for a suspect, along with help from Colorado State Patrol.
The sheriff's office says the deputy responded to a report of a theft shortly after 3 a.m. It happened at Highway 40, which is also State Highway 287 on that stretch of roadway on Colorado's Eastern Plains.
The deputy was ambushed by the suspect and so far it's not clear if the deputy returned fire when he was being shot at, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
Colorado State Patrol told CBS4 their dispatch center received a "shots fired, officer down" call at 3:51 a.m. Highway 40 was closed at daybreak between Limon and Hugo due to the police activity, according to CDOT.
CSP said a manhunt was happening. The suspect was described as being between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall with long dark hair and dark clothing.