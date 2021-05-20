DENVER (CBS4)– A new report from the Denver Auditor claims that the Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Office is not taking the proper safety measures to protect personal identifiable information. The Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Office is currently working toward the digitization of documents.
“I admire Clerk Paul Lopez’s goal to digitize the city’s records and make documents more transparent and accessible,” Auditor O’Brien said in a statement. “However, the office needs to have a solid plan to protect the city’s most important information, including the personal data of our residents and the documents showing the rich history of Denver.”READ MORE: Biennial of the Americas Offers Art Opportunity For Processing COVID Grief
The report states that there should be a plan in place to protect the city’s most important information that includes personal data of Denver residents and documents showing the history of Denver.READ MORE: Karen Garner Arrest: 2 Former Loveland Police Officers, Austin Hopp & Daria Jalali, Turn Themselves In
The report also calls into question the storage of personal records in basements, attics and near water pipes.MORE NEWS: Fort Collins Police Search For 2 Assault Suspects That Left Woman Injured
Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez said those issues are a high priority and the office is planning to take quick action.