DENVER (CBS4) – A total of 110 Colorado artists are hard at work in a triangular building surrounded by highways in Denver as Meow Wolf gets set to open its latest permanent exhibition this fall. Meow Wolf is an arts and entertainment collective based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
“Fasten your seatbelts, Meow Wolf Denver is our most ambitious project date! With hundreds of creatives working on this massive endeavor, including overwhelming talent from local Denver-based artists, we can’t wait for guests to experience the magic confined within these uniquely shaped walls,” Ali Rubinstein, CCO and Co-CEO of Meow Wolf, said in a news release.
“Starting this fall guest can explore four floors of exhibition space, with portals transporting them to worlds beyond their wildest imagination.”
Meow Wolf Denver promises a narratively complex installation as it worked artists across multiple mediums. The Colorado-based artists are as diverse as those mediums with 51% identifying as female, 20% identifying as LGBTQ+ and 38% as People of Color in an optional survey.
Those artists include Kayln Heffernan and collaborator Gregg Ziemba creating “Wheelchair Space Kitchen.” Cal Duran and David Ocelotl Gracia are exploring “Earth Spirits of the Subconscious Mind.” Molina Speaks takes us to “Indigenous Futurist Dreamscape Lounge.” And we’ll be able to visit the “Mongovoo Temple” from Mongolian collaborators Eriko Tsogo, Jennifer Tsogo, Tsogo Mijid and Batochi Batkhishig.
Meow Wolf has profiled artist Franki Toan on its website. He’s creating an exhibit for the third-floor called “The Finger Dome.” It’s linked to another body of work he started in 201 called “Queer Gardens.” Both feature his preferred medium of soft sculpture.
“It’s all about gardens, queer gardens, and the underside of gardens, like the leaves and the insects and all of these systems that work together,” Toan explained on the Meow Wolf website. “So, the imagery in the Finger Dome is these large, plush fingers that are creeping down the walls and from the ceiling. I guess, in some ways, it connects to climate change or these natural systems that are all, by necessity, in it together.”
The venue will also have live performances. Meow Wolf teamed with creative industry leaders including Moment Factory for those performances. Moment Factory is known for projection mapping and interactive technology.
Visitors will also find snacks and meals at Meow Wolf Cafe, which promises to deliver cuisine inspired by Denver itself.
Here’s the complete list of collaborating arts for Meow Wolf Denver:
Individual Collaborating Artists & Duos from Colorado:
- Adam Christopher
- Andi Todaro
- Ashley Frazier, Michael Sperandeo
- Brandan Styles “Bzurk”, Ellie Rusinova
- Brian Corrigan
- Cal Duran, David Ocelotl Garcia
- Cami Galofre
- Chris Bagley
- Christopher Owen Nelson, Sam Carlson
- Christopher Short
- Collin Parson
- Corrina Espinosa
- Dan Taro
- David Farquharson
- Dice 51
- Douglas A. Schenck “DAS”
- Dylan Gebbia-Richards
- Frankie Toan
- Ian McKenna
- Jaime Molina, Pedro Barrios
- Jennifer Pettus
- Jess Webb
- Jodi Stuart, Libby Barbee
- Joseph Lamar
- Joshua Goss
- Justin Camilli
- Justin Gitlin aka Cacheflowe
- Kalyn Heffernan, Gregg Ziemba
- Katy Zimmerman, Erika Wurth
- Kia Neill
- Kristin Stransky
- Laaiaim Mayer
- Lauri Lynnxe Murphy
- LORDSCIENCE UNIVERSAL
- Lumonics
- Marjorie Lair, Kyle Vincent Singer
- Maya Linke
- Myah Sarles
- Nicole Banowetz
- Nolan Tredway
- Ramón Bonilla
- Reed Fox, Ben Weirich
- Sabin Aell, Randy Rushton
- Scott Hildebrandt
- Sean Peuquet
- Shayna Cohn
- Sigrid Sarda
- Sofie Birkin
- Thomas Scharfenberg
- Viviane Le Courtois
- Wanderweird
- Wynn Earl Buzzell Jr.
Collaborating Artist Groups from Colorado
- Andrew Novick, Pamela Webb, Robert Ayala
- bearwarp
- Chad Colby, Lexis Loeb, Hayley Kirkman
- Charles Kern, Ty Holter, Ben Jackson, Rachel Bilys, Brett Sasine
- Demiurge LLC: Joe Riche and Wynn Buzzell
- Eriko Tsogo, Jennifer Tsogo, Tsogo Mijid, Batochir Batkhishig
- Ria Khan, Armon Naein, Blake Gambel, Calvin Logan, Charles Candon, Harrison Bolin, Luke Collier, Maria Deslis, Sky Johnson, Sofia Rubio-Topete
- Ladies Fancywork Society
- Merhia Wiese, Annabelle Wiese, Maggie Wiese, Eunseo Zoey Kim, Dan Griner
- Mike Lustig, Mitch Hoffman, Tim Omspach, Nathan Koral, Evan Beloni, Ryan Elmendorf, Scott Wilson, Charlis Robbins
- Molina Speaks, Stevon Lucero, DJ Icewater, Felix “Fast4ward” Ayodele, Diles, Emily Swank
- Oren Lomena, Alaine “Skeena” Rodriguez, Alius Hu
- Peniel Apantenco, Kim Shively, Colin Richard Ferguson Ward, In memoriam
- Sam Caudill, Sean Louis Rove, Juancristobal Hernández
- Secret Love Collective: Katy Batsel, Lares Feliciano, Colby Graham, Piper Rose, Frankie Toan, Katy Zimmerman, Lauren Zwicky, Genevieve Waller
- The Church of Many: Andrea Thurber, Elsa Carenbauer, Anna Goss, Maddi Waneka and Emily Merlin
- Waffle Cone Club: Kyle Vincent Singer, Scott Kreider, Marjorie Lair
Also Featuring Collaborating Artists and Groups
- Everything is Terrible!
- Kevin Bourland
- Michael Lujan
- Moment Factory
- Nina Mastrangelo
- Scott Geary, Wayne Geary, Gary Ashkin
Meow Wolf is a series of venues specializing in immersive art and entertainment displays. The first one sprouted in the collective’s home base of Santa Fe. Enthusiasm for the experience quickly spread (as did investment dollars) and has led to permanent exhibitions in Las Vegas and now Denver. CBS Sunday Morning profiled the Meow Wolf exhibition in Santa Fe in late 2019, showing participants walking through refrigerators and fireplaces.
