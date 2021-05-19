DENVER (CBS4) – A total of 110 Colorado artists are hard at work in a triangular building surrounded by highways in Denver as Meow Wolf gets set to open its latest permanent exhibition this fall. Meow Wolf is an arts and entertainment collective based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“Fasten your seatbelts, Meow Wolf Denver is our most ambitious project date! With hundreds of creatives working on this massive endeavor, including overwhelming talent from local Denver-based artists, we can’t wait for guests to experience the magic confined within these uniquely shaped walls,” Ali Rubinstein, CCO and Co-CEO of Meow Wolf, said in a news release.

“Starting this fall guest can explore four floors of exhibition space, with portals transporting them to worlds beyond their wildest imagination.”

Meow Wolf Denver promises a narratively complex installation as it worked artists across multiple mediums. The Colorado-based artists are as diverse as those mediums with 51% identifying as female, 20% identifying as LGBTQ+ and 38% as People of Color in an optional survey.

Those artists include Kayln Heffernan and collaborator Gregg Ziemba creating “Wheelchair Space Kitchen.” Cal Duran and David Ocelotl Gracia are exploring “Earth Spirits of the Subconscious Mind.” Molina Speaks takes us to “Indigenous Futurist Dreamscape Lounge.” And we’ll be able to visit the “Mongovoo Temple” from Mongolian collaborators Eriko Tsogo, Jennifer Tsogo, Tsogo Mijid and Batochi Batkhishig.

Meow Wolf has profiled artist Franki Toan on its website. He’s creating an exhibit for the third-floor called “The Finger Dome.” It’s linked to another body of work he started in 201 called “Queer Gardens.” Both feature his preferred medium of soft sculpture.

“It’s all about gardens, queer gardens, and the underside of gardens, like the leaves and the insects and all of these systems that work together,” Toan explained on the Meow Wolf website. “So, the imagery in the Finger Dome is these large, plush fingers that are creeping down the walls and from the ceiling. I guess, in some ways, it connects to climate change or these natural systems that are all, by necessity, in it together.”

The venue will also have live performances. Meow Wolf teamed with creative industry leaders including Moment Factory for those performances. Moment Factory is known for projection mapping and interactive technology.

Visitors will also find snacks and meals at Meow Wolf Cafe, which promises to deliver cuisine inspired by Denver itself.

Meow Wolf is a series of venues specializing in immersive art and entertainment displays. The first one sprouted in the collective’s home base of Santa Fe. Enthusiasm for the experience quickly spread (as did investment dollars) and has led to permanent exhibitions in Las Vegas and now Denver. CBS Sunday Morning profiled the Meow Wolf exhibition in Santa Fe in late 2019, showing participants walking through refrigerators and fireplaces.

