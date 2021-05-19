LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – After two officers were charged with crimes following the brutal arrest of a woman with dementia, Karen Garner’s family is calling for even more accountability.

“You can see in the video of how they’re laughing at my mom and they’re making fun of her. And it feels like they’re hiding behind this department,” said Allisa Swartz, Garner’s daughter.

On Wednesday, 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin filed charges against former Loveland Police Officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali. Garner’s family says other officers involved, in what they believe was the coverup of the arrest and injuries, need to face charges as well.

“Multiple individuals at this police department watched what Hopp and Jalali did, and all of those individuals did nothing about it,” said Sarah Schielke, the attorney for Garner’s family.

“I fully support these charges. Let me say that again. I fully support these charges,” Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer said at a press conference. “We understand the desire for accountability and justice, and we are seeing that today for Ms. Garner.”

“The story didn’t stop with Hopp and Jalali, the story continued,” Garner’s daughter-in-law Shannon Steward said.

The family of Karen Garner say she hasn’t been the same since the incident last June. COVID has restricted them from seeing her in her care facility, but when visits have been allowed, they’ve found a frightened woman who doesn’t want to touch or hold her loved ones anymore.

“She is just so overwhelmed. We’ve talked to her care takers about her PTSD from all this and this has truly changed the progression of how her dementia was going,” Steward said.

“She’s just really scared and traumatized,” Swartz said. “I just want justice for my mom.”