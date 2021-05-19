GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Demolition began Wednesday morning on an old office building for the Coors Brewery. The City of Golden is tearing down the building as part of a plan for a new development.
Golden purchased the land as part of its discussion about how it wants to re-envision the city- from services like fire and police are located to attractions like museums.
The plan had been to implode the building but that wasn't possible. Instead, Golden Mayor Laura Weinberg hopped on the heavy equipment to get the job started.
"First time ever in a big piece of construction equipment. I've got to say that it was really fun, I got the chance to break some windows and take some pieces down and I appreciated the chance to be a part of this," said Weinberg.
Most of the building will either be recycled or repurposed, like using metal beams from the building for things like erosion control. It will take about three months to complete the demolition. Golden is asking residents to share their vision for the area.