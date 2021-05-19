DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
By Jennifer McRae
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Two former Loveland police officers are facing charges relating to the arrest of Karen Garner last summer. Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali are facing charges related to the 73-year-old’s arrest in June 2020.

Garner is living with dementia and experienced a broken arm, separated shoulder and sprained wrist during the arrest.

(credit: The Life & Liberty Law Office)

Hopp is facing charges of felony assault, causing serious bodily injury, attempting to influence a public servant, and misconduct. Jalali is facing charges of failing to report use of force, failing to intervene and misconduct.

Both Hopp and Jalali resigned last month along with officer Tyler Blackett.

Garner’s family has filed a lawsuit after her arrest last summer.

