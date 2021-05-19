LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Two former Loveland police officers are facing charges relating to the arrest of Karen Garner last summer. Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali are facing charges related to the 73-year-old’s arrest in June 2020.
Garner is living with dementia and experienced a broken arm, separated shoulder and sprained wrist during the arrest.READ MORE: 4 Colorado Towns Make U.S. News & World Report's List Of USA's Best Mountain Towns To Visit
Hopp is facing charges of felony assault, causing serious bodily injury, attempting to influence a public servant, and misconduct. Jalali is facing charges of failing to report use of force, failing to intervene and misconduct.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Parents Get Their First Monthly Check?
Both Hopp and Jalali resigned last month along with officer Tyler Blackett.MORE NEWS: Escape Attempt Reported At Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center
Garner’s family has filed a lawsuit after her arrest last summer.