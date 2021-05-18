DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Springs Fire, Colorado Springs News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs firefighters rushed to a popular restaurant on North Nevada Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Flames were seen spilling out of the Navajo Hogan.

The fire department says the fire erupted at a building behind the main restaurant. Police officials say there was some kind of explosion.

READ MORE: Caught On Video: School Bus Driver Admits Slapping 10-Year-Old Girl In Dispute Over Face Mask

The restaurant suffered a different fire in the basement in January.

MORE NEWS: Police: Owner Of Fort Collins Home Was Unaware Of Renter's Illegal Drug Operation

It’s not clear how the fire started or the extent of the damage.

Danielle Chavira