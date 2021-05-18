Dr. Dave Hnida: Parents Should Consider Continuing To Wear Masks To Support ChildrenPlenty of people and businesses are still confused after the CDC abruptly announces people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks. <a href="https://denver.cbslocal.com/personality/dr-dave-hnida/">CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida</a> said he believes phased approach might have been better during his weekly question and answer session on <a href="https://denver.cbslocal.com/live/cbsn-denver/">CBSN Denver</a>.

Colorado Doctor: Vaccination Status Is 'Everybody's Business' With New Mask GuidanceThe Centers for Disease Control now says people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks but implemented no system to verify vaccinations.

Colorado Mother Who Needed 54 Units Of Blood Calls On People To DonateVitalant is urging people to honor moms in this month of May by giving blood.

Some Coloradans Distrustful Of Some Who Say They Are VaccinatedMany of the people walking outside on Monday in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood were enjoying the fresh air without a mask, but some made sure to carry one in hand.

Colorado's Comeback: Red Rocks & Other Venues Look Forward To Full CapacityLarge venues are starting to breathe the heady air of greater capacities.

Coloradans Over 60 Will Outnumber Those Under 18 in 2 Years, Bill Aims To Increase Number Of GeriatriciansColorado has the second fastest-growing older population in the country and the number of geriatric doctors has not kept up.