COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs firefighters rushed to a popular restaurant on North Nevada Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Flames were seen spilling out of the Navajo Hogan.
The fire department says the fire erupted at a building behind the main restaurant. Police officials say there was some kind of explosion.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2817 N Nevada Ave:; Navajo Hogan. Fire reported in building to rear of main structure. Nevada Ave is closed northbound due to fire engines in the road pic.twitter.com/1j1nzJ0c8z
— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 18, 2021READ MORE: Police: Driver In Stolen Car Shot And Killed After Hitting, Dragging 3 Officers Outside Englewood Apartment Complex
The restaurant suffered a different fire in the basement in January.
It’s not clear how the fire started or the extent of the damage.