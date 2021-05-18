DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado News, Highway 160, Icy Roads, La Veta Pass, Road Closures

DENVER (CBS4) – A wet, spring snow fell late Monday and early Tuesday in the higher elevations of the Rocky Mountains. It was especially heavy in parts of southern Colorado where several inches of snow fell above 9,000 feet in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

The snow forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a 36-mile stretch of Highway 160 east of Alamosa early Tuesday. Pictures from CDOT showed unprepared travelers stuck in the snow, including several commercial vehicles.

Heavy snow closed La Veta Pass for a time Tuesday morning. (credit: CDOT)

Heavy snow closed La Veta Pass for a time Tuesday morning. (credit: CDOT)

The road was reopened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday but some light snow continues to fall in the area making for wet roads. CDOT cams showed light snow falling over Monarch Pass and Wolf Creek Pass just before noon.

Chris Spears