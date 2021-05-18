DENVER (CBS4) – A wet, spring snow fell late Monday and early Tuesday in the higher elevations of the Rocky Mountains. It was especially heavy in parts of southern Colorado where several inches of snow fell above 9,000 feet in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
The snow forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a 36-mile stretch of Highway 160 east of Alamosa early Tuesday. Pictures from CDOT showed unprepared travelers stuck in the snow, including several commercial vehicles.
The road was reopened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday but some light snow continues to fall in the area making for wet roads. CDOT cams showed light snow falling over Monarch Pass and Wolf Creek Pass just before noon.