LA JUNTA, Colo. (CBS4)– Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site is considering increasing fees for the first time in 25 years. The site is a reconstructed 1840s adobe fur trading post that’s near La Junta on Colorado’s Eastern Plains.
The National Park Service says the fees simply haven’t kept up with inflation.
Right now it only costs $3 or less to visit, depending on your age. The National Park Service wants to change that to a park entrance fee, similar to what it charges at other sites in the state. You can comment on the fee proposal by visiting parkplanning.nps.gov/beol. Bent’s Old Fort Superintendent Stuart West will also be holding several public meetings about the proposal.
Volunteers at the fort dress in clothing of the period to show visitors what the trading outpost would have been like and how it operated. In 2019 a CBS4 crew that visited interviewed one of them — the great-grandson of Kit Carson, who worked at Bent’s Fort when it was in operation.