DENVER (CBS4) – State senators passed a $5.2 billion infrastructure bill on Monday. It now heads to the House of Representatives.
Under the bill, the state would increase its efforts electric vehicle charging infrastructure and expand multi-modal and transit options. The goals would be to reduce congestion and improve air quality.
The measure calls for fees to be placed on a variety of deliveries, from online retailers to pizza. Fees will also be added to gas.
Opponents are working on a ballot measure which would essentially void those fees.
“It’s like a feeding frenzy down here with all the dollars going around, and we can’t find money for transportation,” said Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer who opposes the bill. “We have to go out and ask for a tax or fee whichever you want to call it?”
She says the bill is an end-run around the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, which requires lawmakers go to voters for tax increases.MORE NEWS: Suncor Prepares To Host Community Meetings On Air Monitoring Program
Bill sponsors say the 11-year plan will use $3.8 billion from new user revenue and $1.5 billion in state general fund revenue and stimulus funding.