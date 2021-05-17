CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A cool and soggy spring storm was slowly making its way through Colorado on Monday with widespread rain and hailstorms in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. As of mid-afternoon Monday the snow level had dropped below tree line in some areas, including on Snowmass Mountain.

Heavy rain and hail in the Green Mountain area on Monday afternoon. (credit: Patty Hepplewhite)

Snow was visible on the Sam’s Knob webcam on Snowmass Mountain. (credit: Aspen-Snowmass)

By Monday night the snow level could drop into several of Colorado’s mountains towns with a few inches of wet, slushy snow possible. Some locations above 12,000 feet could see several inches of spring snow.

For most of the nation this seems unusual and it would be for many places, but not in Colorado. This is just a typical May day when talking about life at two miles above sea level.

