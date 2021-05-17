DENVER (CBS4) – A cool and soggy spring storm was slowly making its way through Colorado on Monday with widespread rain and hailstorms in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. As of mid-afternoon Monday the snow level had dropped below tree line in some areas, including on Snowmass Mountain.
Some wee hail gracing Evergreen this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/bAIk2VDbZU
— Kev Wilks (@weatherkev) May 17, 2021
By Monday night the snow level could drop into several of Colorado’s mountains towns with a few inches of wet, slushy snow possible. Some locations above 12,000 feet could see several inches of spring snow.
For most of the nation this seems unusual and it would be for many places, but not in Colorado. This is just a typical May day when talking about life at two miles above sea level.
It's looking increasingly likely that #snow levels will drop low enough below tree line for many mountain towns to get snow starting late this afternoon. A few spots could get up to 6" by Tuesday night but most areas will get under 3"#cowx #4wx pic.twitter.com/KazTNtUK6w
— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) May 17, 2021