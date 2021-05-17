CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters evacuated one home in Castle Pines for an unknown substance investigation. They respond to a home near Shoreham Circle and Kent place Monday night.
At around 10 p.m., investigators determined it was a "harmless food additive."
Firefighters say they set up a decontamination corridor out of an abundance of caution.

Homeowner had called 9-1-1 when they opened a package inside their home and did not recognize the material. Hazardous Material Technicians have analyzed the substance and found it to be a harmless food additive. Crews returning to service. pic.twitter.com/43HtKX14dn
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 18, 2021
No injuries have been reported.