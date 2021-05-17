CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Castle Pines News, Douglas County News, Douglas County Sheriff, South Metro Fire

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters evacuated one home in Castle Pines for an unknown substance investigation. They respond to a home near Shoreham Circle and Kent place Monday night.

At around 10 p.m., investigators determined it was a “harmless food additive.”

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Firefighters say they set up a decontamination corridor out of an abundance of caution.

No injuries have been reported.

Danielle Chavira