LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 12-year-old child died after being hit by a car Friday evening. Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to West Ken Caryl Avenue and West Chatfield Avenue.
CSP says the 12 year old was traveling north on Chatfield Ave. and was crossing the street.
Investigators say a 50-year-old woman driving a Nissan Xterra was traveling east on Ken Caryl Ave. in the right lane. The victim went against the walk signal and was hit, CSP says.
They add the child was wearing ear buds or headphones and was not wearing a helmet.