ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Elbert County say a home is a complete loss after a fire ripped through it late Friday night. The Rattlesnake Fire Protection District says an older couple, their grandson and dog escaped without injury.
Firefighters say they arrived at the home in the Sun Country Meadows subdivision to find it “pretty much fully involved.” Assistant Chief Lloyd Standard tell CBS4 they “went defensive from the get-go.”
It’s not clear how the fire started, but Standard says the fire started in the garage, and it appears to be accidental in nature.