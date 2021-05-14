It's Melanoma Awareness Month, And Colorado Doctor Has Advice: Look Out 'For Spots That Are Irregular'Colorado boasts more than 300 sunny days a year. But all that sunlight --combined with our high elevation -- also puts us all more at risk of the damaging affects of UV rays.

COVID In Colorado: Governor's Office Lifts Face Mask Mandate For Those Who Are VaccinatedGov. Jared Polis' office confirmed to CBS4 that the face mask mandate does not apply to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in Colorado.

With Face Masks No Longer Mandated For Those Who Are Vaccinated, Business Owners Navigate UncertaintyBusiness owners are trying to figure out how lifting the face mask mandate for those who are vaccinated will fit into their business plan and day-to-day operations as we head into post-pandemic life.

COVID In Colorado: Excitement Builds As Children Ages 12-15 Begin To Get Pfizer VaccineWith teenagers gaining access to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is hosting its first large vaccine clinic this weekend.

COVID Restrictions In Larimer County: Local Public Health Order To Expire SundayThe Larimer County Department of Health & Environment announced its local public health order will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

'I'm Pretty Excited': Colorado COVID Vaccine Sites Begin Administering Pfizer To Children Ages 12 To 15Parents and their children excited to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine visited community sites like Ball Arena on Thursday, the first day ages 12 to 15 were eligible for the shot in Colorado.