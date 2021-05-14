CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) — There was a bit of a course hazard on the green at a golf course in Colorado this week. Three black bears were spotted roaming the course at The Village at Castle Pines in Douglas County.
“Yeah, we’re going to let them play though,” officials wrote on Facebook.
Chad Williams captured the video from a home that backs up to the course.
Unprovoked attacks on humans by black bears are very rare, but can happen. Earlier this month, 39-year-old Laney Malavolta was walking her dog north of Durango when she was killed — and all signs point to a bear attack. A 10-year-old sow and her two cubs were euthanized, and two had human remains in their digestive tracts, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.