DENVER (CBS4) – A 19-year-old woman is in custody in Denver and facing charges in connection with the death of her infant. Jolene Beyer-LaCrue was arrested on Thursday night and is the second person now facing charges in the 2020 death of Gianna Rosales.
Rosales was 9 months old in August when she was taken to the hospital. She was pronounced dead the next day with the cause of death as blunt force injuries.
Cain Gallardo, Beyer-LaCrue’s 21-year-old boyfriend, is already facing charges in the case.
Beyer-LaCrue was being held for investigation of child abuse resulting in death
Police arrest documents in the case have been sealed.