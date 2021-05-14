LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A yearling black bear that was hurt in the Cameron Peak Fire is back in the wild. Colorado Parks and Wildlife treated the bear cub for nearly 5 months.
A wildlife officer received a call about the bear cub in December. The bear had burns on its feet from the wildfire and its ears were infected from frostbite. The bear was also dehydrated, weak and starving.
Once the cub was captured, the animal was brought to CPW’s health lab in Fort Collins.
The bear grew from 16 to 93 pounds and was released back into the wild in Larimer County on May 5.