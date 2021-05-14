Male Suspect Dies After Chase, Crash, Shooting With Denver PolicePolice in Denver are investigating a shooting that began with a pursuit that spanned from Denver to Lakewood and back into Denver.

9 minutes ago

Wet Weather And Storms Back For The WeekendWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

53 minutes ago

‘I Really Worry’: Local Mom Concerned Kids Who Can’t Yet Get Vaccine Will Get Wrong Message From Unmasked AdultsParents who are vaccinated but cannot get the shot for their children aged 11 and under worry about the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control — and some expressed concern about Colorado’s mask mandate ending too early.

1 hour ago

Foster Parents Stepping Up For Colorado Children Needing StabilityThe Colorado Department of Human Services is celebrating foster families this month. On Saturday, May 8th, in a virtual event, the agency honored five foster families from across the state. One of the honorees was Manuel Padilla, who himself has overcome some pretty difficult obstacles to become a foster parent.

1 hour ago

Military Signing Day: Golden High School Recognizes Students Enlisting In ServiceGolden High School hosted Jeffco Public Schools' first-ever Military Signing Day on Friday, to recognize students who are choosing a pathway into military service after graduation.

1 hour ago

Former CBS4 Reporter Caught In Middle Of Israeli-Palestinian FightingThe conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas came to the streets of Denver on Friday. Supporters of the Palestinians carried flags and gave speeches on the steps of the state Capitol as the fighting took place thousands of miles away in the Mideast.

1 hour ago