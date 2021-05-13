DENVER (CBS4) – A water main break on Thursday morning caused street flooding close to the Denver-Englewood border. It happened at South Cherokee Street and West Yale Avenue, a few blocks west of Broadway.
The main burst at approximately 6:30 a.m. and Copter4 video showed a crew on the scene working to contain the break.
A short while later the water was shut off in the area.
Two residential customers will be without water service until repairs are complete.
Denver Water asked that people please avoid the area while the repairs take place.