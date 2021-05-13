ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It could take a year for the NTSB and FAA investigations to determine the cause of a mid-air collision north of Centennial Airport on Wednesday. Two small planes collided over Cherry Creek Reservoir.
The 2 people on board the Cirrus SR22 were able to parachute to safety before the plane crashed.READ MORE: COVID Restrictions In Larimer County: Local Public Health Order To Expire Sunday
Video of the smaller red aircraft falling to the ground, guided by a parachute, was recorded by Hector Velazquez.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Governor's Office Lifts Face Mask Mandate For Those Who Are Vaccinated
Key Lime Air said that one of their cargo aircraft, a Fairchild Metroliner was on approach to landing at Centennial Airport when it was struck by another aircraft. It suffered substantial damage but was able to land safely.
No one either on the ground or onboard the planes was injured in the collision.MORE NEWS: ‘Americas COVID-19 Memorial’ Using Art To Heal, Unity Pandemic Survivors
UPDATE: After Collision, Woman Saw Damaged Aircraft Coming Down And ‘Just Ran’