LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Department of Health & Environment announced its local public health order will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. Starting on Monday, the county will only follow public health orders set by the state.
On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis’ office confirmed to CBS4 that the state will lift the face mask requirement for Coloradans who are vaccinated against COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, indoors or outdoors, in most settings or stay 6 feet apart.
Colorado health officials plan to release more guidance soon about the state’s updated mask mandate.
In Larimer County, officials say COVID-19 cases have decreased 40% since the county enacted a public health order on April 16. Health officials say they are confident the increase in vaccinations is driving the drop in cases.
“We need everyone’s help to cross the finish line by getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Public Health Director Tom Gonzales. “COVID-19 is now a preventable disease and we are grateful to our residents for the actions they continue to take to end the pandemic.”
To register for a vaccine appointment in Larimer County, click here. You can also call the county’s health department at 970-498-5500. Appointments are currently available for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at sites in Loveland and Fort Collins.