You Can Now Get A COVID Test At The Outlets In Thornton Or Colorado Mills MallCOVID Clinic is providing free tests and tests that cost money, just depends what type you ask for.

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse Introduces Bill To Designate 'Officer Eric H. Talley Post Office Building' In BoulderColorado Congressman Joe Neguse has introduced legislation to designate the U.S. Post Office located at 1905 15th Street in Boulder as the “Officer Eric H. Talley Post Office Building.” Talley was killed in the line of duty on March 22, during the King Soopers shooting in Boulder.

Man Convicted After Sexually Assaulting Child Inside Arc Thrift Store In ArvadaA Jefferson County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of sexually assaulting a child at a thrift store. Ronn Wyman was at the Arc Thrift Store on 58th Avenue in Arvada in January 2020.

Melanoma Awareness Month: Dermatologist Dr. Sabrina Newman Shares Information About The Deadliest Skin CancerColorado boasts more than 300 sunny days a year. But all that sunlight—combined with our high elevation—also puts us all more at risk of the damaging affects of UV rays. It’s one of the reasons Colorado has such a high rate of skin cancer.

New Law Would Help Ensure Domestic Violence Offenders Turn Over Their GunsColorado lawmakers are considering a bill to help protect domestic violence survivors by keeping firearms out of the hands of their abuser.

More Public Art Is Coming To Denver!Two new pieces have been installed at local libraries and the third is at Paco Sánchez Park.

