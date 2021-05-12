DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is hosting a telehall that will outline the upcoming demolition of the Interstate 70 viaduct and the traffic shift through the Central 70 Project. The traffic shift will be in place by May 24.

The shift will move all six lanes of I-70 traffic between Brighton and Colorado Boulevards from the viaduct to the future westbound lanes of I-70 in the lowered section of the project.

PHOTO GALLERY: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Central 70 Project

Once the shift is complete, crews will demolish the 57-year-old viaduct and build the future eastbound lanes of I-70.

On Tuesday, CDOT took CBS4 behind the scenes of the Central 70 construction project. The tour allowed for a sneak peek into the lowered section of Interstate 70 before it opens to drivers.

Starting at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, an automated system will call residents at random to participate in the CDOT telehall. Those who don’t receive calls but wish to join can call toll-free 1-855-710-6230 and no pin is required. Spanish translation will be provided.

The speakers include: Bob Hays, CDOT Central 70 Project Director, Tom Howell, Kiewit Infrastructure Co. Project Director, Stacia Sellers, CDOT Central 70 Communications Manager.

To reach the goal of keeping drivers moving through the cover of the new lowered section of I-70, CDOT is hosting a one-day exhibition on the new lanes on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be at the Northeast corner of 46th North Avenue and Brighton Boulevard and parking is available at the National Western Complex Lots J & K.

Registration is required for the CDOT Central 70 Project “More Than An Interstate”event.

The event will allow visitors to walk through the more than half-mile of the new lanes of I-70 and see how crews built the lowered section and new bridges above the interstate amid the I-70 viaduct before demolition this spring.