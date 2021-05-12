EATON, Colo. (CBS4) – A former Colorado inmate named Gabriel Faudoa is behind bars again after Weld County deputies say a person was found dead inside a home in the Eaton area and Faudoa is suspected of being responsible. The crime happened early Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Wall Street, just outside the eastern edge of town in an unincorporated part of the county.
Deputies arrested Gabriel Faudoa a little while after they say he took off from the scene in a stolen car.
Faudoa, 34, was convicted of assault in 2019. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison but was released last summer after serving only 20 months.
Deputies say Faudoa knew the victim, whose name has not been released. He is now facing multiple charges.
People who have information about the investigation that might be helpful to deputies are asked to call Det. Nicholas Kollath at (970) 400-2822. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).