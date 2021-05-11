DENVER (CBS4) – Four women are expected to file a lawsuit against their former boss, Todd Colletti, on Tuesday. Colletti co-founded and owned multiple, popular consignment stores called Buffalo Exchange.
The stores closed last summer.
In September of 2020, CBS4 Investigator Kati Weis spoke with former employees who accused Colletti of sexually harassing and assaulting employees at the stores in Colorado. Dozens of allegations surfaced on an Instagram account. Others accuse Colletti of distributing drugs to minors and creating a cult-like environment.
One former employee told CBS4 she reported the behavior to human resources when she left the company and she didn’t see any changes.
The Instagram account with the allegations gained popularity in late July, prompting corporate Buffalo Exchange to cut ties with the Colorado franchise, saying the owners were given time to change the Colorado stores’ names but chose not to do so.
The lawsuit alleges leaders at Buffalo Exchange knew about and encouraged Colletti’s actions.
Colletti has not yet provided a statement on the lawsuit.
In December, the Denver District Attorney’s Office did not pursue charges against Colletti, according to a Westword report.